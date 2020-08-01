STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ronaldo rested for Juventus final Serie A game against Roma

Juventus is slated to square off against Lyon in the Champions League round-of-16 match on August 7 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Published: 01st August 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second penalty, and his 50th goal with Juventus, during the Italian Serie A football match. (Photo | AFP)

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

TURIN: Juventus have given rest to its star striker Cristiano Ronaldo for their final Serie A clash against Roma.

Juventus has already wrapped up the Serie A title win, so the side has decided to rest Ronaldo to keep him fit for the Champions League match.

The club released its starting XI hours ahead of the match, and Ronaldo was a notable omission from the squad.

Juventus is slated to square off against Lyon in the Champions League round-of-16 match on August 7 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Earlier, Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri had hinted that he might choose to rest Portuguese star Ronaldo for the final Serie A match of the season.

"We'll assess [who will play] today and tomorrow morning, depending on who needs to rest and who is fit to play. Between tomorrow and next Friday, there will be a big difference in terms of mentality. We'll need to be good at recovering all energies possible," the club's official website had quoted Sarri as saying.

"Let's see how Cristiano feels for tomorrow, he's one of the players that played the most in the entire season. With regards to Aaron Ramsey, he might be back with the team today and there are good possibilities that he plays in the Champions League," he added.

The Serie A table-toppers, Juventus, have 83 points with a four-point lead over the second-placed Inter Milan. Roma is placed on the fifth spot with 67 points.

Juventus will take on Roma in their next clash later today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp