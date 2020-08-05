Congratulations on a glorious career: Rohit Sharma to Iker Casillas

By IANS

MUMBAI: Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to laud former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who recently called time on his illustrious career.

Casillas suffered a heart attack during a Porto training session last year and hadn't played any competitive football since April, 2019.

Rohit, who is known to be a 'Los Blancos' fan and had even visited their stadium Santiago Bernabeu earlier this year, hailed Casillas for his trophy-laden stint in Spain.

His tweet read: "Congratulations on a glorious career, San Iker! You've made your mark in @LaLigaEN's history and inspired countless young players Clapping hands sign #Grac1as, @IkerCasillas."

Casillas, who led Spain to their first World Cup title in 2010 and helped his country win the 2008 and 2012 European championships, had a low-key farewell from the club he joined in 2015 after spending 25 years at Real Madrid.

"The most important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination that it takes you," Casillas wrote on his Twitter handle in Spanish on Wednesday.

"I think I can say, without hesitation, that this has been the right path and the dream destination. Thanks."

With 167 international caps, Casillas has the second-most appearances for the Spanish national team, making him the joint tenth-most capped footballer of all time.

Casillas burst onto the scene as a teenager at Real Madrid and went on to make 725 appearances for the Spanish giants - helping them win five LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns.