I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC sign Rishad

Published: 07th August 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Gokulam FC players during a practice session. | Express Photo Service

Gokulam FC players | Express Photo Service

By IANS

KOZHIKODE: Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Kerala player Rishad PP for the upcoming I-League season.

Rishad, who is from Malappuram, is a midfielder and has represented various clubs in I-League second division and Kerala premier League. He was also part of the Kerala Santosh Trophy team that won the South Zone Qualifiers.

He started his professional career at SAT Tirur Academy and then joined the academy of DSK Shivajians. Later he moved to Mumbai FC under-19 team. He has also represented Delhi United SC in the I-League second division.

The 25-year-old usually plays in the holding midfielder position. "He is a tough player. He posses good work rate and has a fighting spirit. He can also play as a box-to-box midfielder," said Bino George, the technical director of Gokulam Kerala FC.

"I am happy to sign for Gokulam Kerala FC. This year Gokulam Kerala FC have signed a good number of Kerala players. I am glad that I am one of them. I have watched several of Gokulam's matches at Kozhikode. I feel lucky to represent the club and love to play in front of the crowd," said Rishad PP.

"We welcome Rishad to our football family and wish him the best at the club. This is the third Kerala player we are signing this season. This shows Kerala has lot of talents and quality players," said Gokulam Kerala FC Chairman Gokulam Gopalan.

