STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona defender Todibo tests coronavirus positive, club say Champions League squad safe

Tobido, 20, moved to Barcelona from Toulouse in January last year but has only made a handful of appearances for the Catalan giants and spent the second half of this season on loan at Schalke.

Published: 13th August 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo of France (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Barcelona announced on Wednesday that defender Jean-Clair Todibo has tested positive for coronavirus but has not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

"Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the pre-season today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19," Barcelona said in an initial statement in which they did not name Tobido.

"The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League."

Barca added that Frenchman Tobido "has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home".

Tobido, 20, moved to Barcelona from Toulouse in January last year but has only made a handful of appearances for the Catalan giants and spent the second half of this season on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke.

"I inform you that I have tested positive for covid-19, I am asymptomatic and I feel fine. I am at home following the proper health protocols," Tobido said on Twitter.

"I really want to go back to training, but now it's time to stay home until the virus is over."

Barca, who were beaten to the Spanish title by Real Madrid, face Bayern in the 'Final Eight' played behind closed in the Portuguese capital on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona Spain coronavirus Barcelona coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19 Jean-Clair Todibo UEFA Champions League Champions League
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp