Neymar 'very happy' as PSG progress to Champions League semis after 25 years
A night of frustrating squandered scoring chances ended with Neymar setting up the goals that turned the game around, producing a 2-1 win that sent PSG into the semis for the first time in 25 years.
LISBON: After Paris Saint-Germain secured a spot in the Champions League semi-final, Neymar said the victory over Atalanta was amazing and he is "very happy" for his team.
"It was amazing! It's a great night. I'm very happy for the team, for the performance, that we believed until the very end. Everyone deserves congratulations. I had two chances to score but I didn't make the most of them," the club's official website quoted Neymar as saying.
"But in the second half, I helped to set up the two goals so I'm really happy and pleased. I hope this can spur on our team, and that we can carry on in the competition," he added.
PSG struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday. PSG's Marquinhos netted a goal in the 90th minute which was followed by a stunning strike by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, three minutes later.
PSG qualified for the semi-finals of Europe's top club competition for the first time since 1995.
In the semi-final, PSG will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig on August 19.