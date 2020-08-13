Neymar 'very happy' as PSG progress to Champions League semis after 25 years

By ANI

LISBON: After Paris Saint-Germain secured a spot in the Champions League semi-final, Neymar said the victory over Atalanta was amazing and he is "very happy" for his team.

"It was amazing! It's a great night. I'm very happy for the team, for the performance, that we believed until the very end. Everyone deserves congratulations. I had two chances to score but I didn't make the most of them," the club's official website quoted Neymar as saying.

"But in the second half, I helped to set up the two goals so I'm really happy and pleased. I hope this can spur on our team, and that we can carry on in the competition," he added.

PSG struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday. PSG's Marquinhos netted a goal in the 90th minute which was followed by a stunning strike by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, three minutes later.

PSG qualified for the semi-finals of Europe's top club competition for the first time since 1995.

In the semi-final, PSG will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig on August 19.