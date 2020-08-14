STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern vs Barcelona: Lewandowski great but he is not Messi, says Quique Setien 

Setien said that the ability to overcome pressure and team effort will be required to 'harm' Bayern Munich in the match.

Published: 14th August 2020 12:33 PM

Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski salutes fans after the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and FC Bayern Munich. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LISBON: Ahead of the Champions League quarter-final match against Bayern Munich, Barcelona manager Quique Setien said Robert Lewandowski is a 'great footballer' but not better than Lionel Messi.

"Lewandowski is a great footballer, but he is not up to [the level of] Leo. That's clear," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

"Now he is in a great moment. He has 13 goals in the Champions League and is very well assisted by his teammates, but we have already seen Leo the other day against Napoli. It's good that we can enjoy these players," he added.

Setien said that the ability to overcome pressure and team effort will be required to 'harm' Bayern Munich in the match.

"He can help win the game, but I have always believed in the strength of the team. He is capable of making goals for himself, but without the strength of the team he would [score] less," he said.

"We are concerned about many things about Bayern because they are a very complete team that press well, that arrive with many players at the top of the pitch, [and] that defend well. But we have the ability to overcome pressure and have the ball, and they know that if we overcome their pressure, we will do them a lot of harm," Setien added.

Barcelona are scheduled to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final on Saturday. 

Bayern Munich Barcelona Lionel Messi Robert Lewandowski Quique Setien
