Goa set to host ISL from November

The ISL, in its seventh edition will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Published: 16th August 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

FC GOA and Delhi Dynamos players in action during the 31st match of the 5th edition of Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Fatorda Goa. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League will be held in Goa behind closed doors from November. The announcement was made on Sunday as the seventh edition of the competition will be held at three venues across Goa which include — the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Margao), Tilak Maidan in Vasco and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

"I am delighted to bring the ISL Season 7 to the state of Goa, from where we had left the action last season. Congratulations to the beautiful state of Goa and their passionate fans of football, as they once again become the epicentre of the beautiful game in India," said Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of
Football Sports Development Limited in a statement released by the ISL.

The Nehru Stadium in Margao had played host to 2019-20 final which was played behind closed doors as ATK beat Chennaiyin to win the title. The FSDL said that they will be working closely with the Sports Authority Of Goa, Goa Football Association and the state administration to ensure a safe and secure season.

"FSDL recently concluded a recce of the available infrastructure in Goa and has drawn up an extensive plan to undertake upgradation from pitch and drainage refurbishment/maintenance, floodlights and competition area uplift including players dressing rooms at each of the three stadiums," the statement read.
Ten teams will be participating in the tournament and FSDL said that they will be providing individual training pitches to all the teams.

Crivellaro extends Chennaiyin FC deal
Chennaiyin FC announced on Sunday that Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at the club for the entirety of the 2020-21 season. The 31-year-old playmaker was the creative spark for the two-time champs in the run to the 2019-20 ISL final, contributing seven goals and eight assists.

