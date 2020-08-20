STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to meet PSG in Champions League final

The German champions were a step too far for Rudi Garcia's side following their shock successes against Juventus and Manchester City.

Published: 20th August 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and Kingsley Coman are congratulated by Lyon's Jason Denayer at the end of the UEFA Champions League semifinal. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LISBON: Serge Gnabry struck a first-half brace and Robert Lewandowski also scored as a ruthless Bayern Munich taught Lyon a harsh lesson in their Champions League semi-final in Lisbon on Wednesday, winning 3-0 to set up a tantalising final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon squandered two golden opportunities to go ahead early on at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, through Memphis Depay and Karl Toko-Ekambi.

Within seconds of the latter miss, Gnabry had blasted Bayern into an 18th-minute lead in stunning style, and the Germany winger scored again just after the half-hour mark.

Gnabry, who scored four times in Bayern's 7-2 annihilation of Tottenham Hotspur in the group stage, has now scored nine in nine appearances in this season's competition.

Lewandowski's inevitable goal, his 55th of the season, came two minutes from time.

Bayern as a team have 42 goals in 10 Champions League outings, with this more modest victory following their 8-2 trouncing of Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

"We knew this would be a hard game," insisted coach Hansi Flick. "We needed a bit of luck to get through the opening stages before Serge made the difference."

They have won all their European matches this season but the biggest test awaits, against a PSG side who will be a step up from what they faced here.

Lyon came seventh in the last French season, which was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic. PSG won Ligue 1 and crushed RB Leipzig 3-0 in their semi-final.

It promises to be an enthralling final, even in the bizarre atmosphere behind closed doors in Portugal's capital.

"For me, it's a dream come true. Playing in the UEFA Champions League and making it to the final. It's everything you can ask for," Bayern's Alphonso Davies told BT Sport. 

The German champions will be looking to win their sixth European Cup, seven years on from their last Champions League triumph. It will be their 11th final altogether, against a club appearing in their first ever final.

For Lyon there will be disappointment as their second semi-final appearance ends the same way as their first, a defeat by Bayern in 2010.

Step too far

This was a step too far for Rudi Garcia's side following their shock successes against Juventus and Manchester City.

Now they must rouse themselves for a new Ligue 1 season which is just about to start, but there will be no European football at all for Lyon in 2020/21, for the first time in 24 years.

They would have had to win this Champions League just to qualify again, and to be fair they will wonder what might have been in this semi-final had they taken at least one of those early chances.

"Congratulations to Bayern. I don't think they were unbeatable," said Toko-Ekambi. "We had chances to score and we played well."

Bayern certainly take risks with their incredibly high line, inviting opponents to try to get in behind them.

Lyon's chance arrived inside the fourth minute. Maxence Caqueret intercepted a Thiago Alcantara pass, looked up and released Depay. The Dutchman went round Manuel Neuer but, with the angle tightening, he could only find the side-netting with his shot.

Astonishing transformation

The next big let-off for the Bavarians came when Leo Dubois sent a pass in behind for Toko-Ekambi. He got his shot away at the second attempt but hit the upright.

Just 49 seconds after that, Lyon were behind.

Gnabry cut in from the right into the middle before letting fly from just inside the box. His thumping left-foot strike gave Anthony Lopes no chance.

It was a different game after that and Gnabry made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

He stole possession in the Lyon half and laid the ball out to Ivan Perisic. The Croatian's low cross should have been converted by Lewandowski. Lopes saved from him but Gnabry converted the follow-up.

Substitute Philippe Coutinho had a late effort disallowed for offside, before Lewandowski made it 3-0 as he headed home Joshua Kimmich's free-kick.

Bayern now have 20 consecutive victories and are unbeaten in 29 matches, a run that began last December. Just a few weeks before that Bayern were in a mess, having sacked coach Niko Kovac.

The transformation under Flick has been astonishing and they are now 90 minutes away from ending this longest of seasons with a treble.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lyon Bayern Munich PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League UEFA Champions League Champions League final Robert Lewandowski
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp