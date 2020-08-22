STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Wolfsburg thrash Glasgow 9-1 in Women's Champions League

Pernille Mosgaard-Harder scored four goals for Wolfsburg, who dominated the tie from start to finish on Friday evening

Published: 22nd August 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Wolfsburg's German defender Sara Doorsoun kicks the ball during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final football match between Glasgow City FC and VfL Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg's German defender Sara Doorsoun kicks the ball during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final football match between Glasgow City FC and VfL Wolfsburg (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MADRID: Wolfsburg Women strolled into the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's Champions League with a crushing 9-1 win against Glasgow City in Real Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian.

Pernille Mosgaard-Harder scored four goals for Wolfsburg, who dominated the tie from start to finish on Friday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Glasgow were considered to be the minnows in the last eight and that proved to be the case as the German side assured their win by halftime, with Ingrid Engen and Harder both scoring twice.

Harder opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a swift exchange of passes and a low shot from the edge of the area, which beat Alexander in the Glasgow goal, who may feel she could have done better.

Engen doubled the lead in the 21st minute with a free header from a corner, with Wolfsburg looking a lot sharper than a Glasgow side that hasn't played since February.

Glasgow held on until the stroke of halftime before two goals in four minutes left them reeling.

Engen produced a run from deep that no defenders picked up before planting a powerful header past Alexander in the 44th minute and Harder's powerful shot after a well-worked free-kick three minutes into injury time again had too much on it for the Glasgow keeper.

Wolfsburg didn't ease up much after the break, with Harder completing her hat-trick with a header from the edge of the six-yard box, although the marking was again lacking.

Lauren Wade brought some consolation to Glasgow thanks to an excellent shot after 63 minutes, but that merely seemed to annoy the German side who upped a gear and quickly scored two more with Rauch slotting the ball into an open goal before Harder added her fourth of the game with another simple header following a free kick with 20 minutes left to play.

It looked as if the steam had gone out of the game, but there was still time for things to get even worse for Glasgow with two own goals from Leanne Ross making the final score 9-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Women's Champions League Glasgow City Wolfsburg
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp