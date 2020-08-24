Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic tests positive for coronavirus

By AFP

MADRID: Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who joined from Italian champions Juventus this summer, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish club said on Sunday.

"Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR (test) taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home," Barca said in a statement.

"The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team."

Bosnia international Pjanic was signed in June by Barca for 60 million euros ($70.7 million) as part of an arrangement which saw Brazilian midfielder Arthur move in the opposite direction for 72 million euros.

Pjanic, who is reported to be on holiday in Italy, will miss the start of pre-season training on August 31 under new coach Ronald Koeman. The 2020-21 La Liga campaign is due to begin September 12.

He is the third Barca player to test positive for COVID-19 following French defensive pair Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo.