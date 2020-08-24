STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico leaves club after defeat in Champions League final

The only goal from Kingsley Coman's guided Bayern Munich to their sixth Champions League title in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has left the club, a day after their defeat in the Champions League final.

"On 1 September last year I arrived at @PSG_inside and I would never have imagined meeting a family like this. A family of teammates, of friends who have fought to the end to write the history of this club. Finally, it couldn't be, we couldn't go back to Paris with the Cup but...," Rico tweeted.

"But I'm sure this group will fight hard to reach another final soon. It's been an honor to share goals and dreams with my friend @NavasKeylor in this competition, as well as with the rest of all my teammates, technical staff and our wonderful supporters... This club deserves it and it will come!" he added.

The 26-year-old, twice Europa League winner with Sevilla touched down in the French capital from the southern Spanish club on a temporary deal with an option to buy.

Rico played 10 matches for PSG. He started in club's 3-0 semi-final triumph over RB Leipzig.

