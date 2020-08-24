Rising star Davies 'hungry' for even more Bayern success

By AFP

LISBON: Alphonso Davies promised on Sunday that Bayern Munich would continue their quest for domination after being crowned European champions for the sixth time.

Canadian Davies, who is still only 19 years old, ended an incredible breakout season by getting his hands on the Champions League trophy after playing only his eighth game in the competition.

And he said the Bavarian giants' younger players wanted to follow in the footsteps of the club's numerous legends by continuing to win the game's top honours.

"As a young kid coming in you want to keep that tradition going. Every young player in this side is hungry to win titles, because they've seen their idols do it," Davies told British broadcaster BT Sport.

Born in a Ghanaian refugee camp before his parents emigrated to Canada, Davies joined Bayern in 2018 and has made the left-back position his own since making his first Bundesliga start in October.

He is now a key member of the second Bayern team to win a treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles.

"Growing up in cold Edmonton, coming to Europe and winning the Champions League with a great club like Bayern is just everything you can ask for," Davies added.

"It just goes to show that anybody, if you set your mind to it, you can do anything. I'm happy that I'm here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy by my side."