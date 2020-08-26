STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Footballers hail Arjuna award winner Sandesh Jhingan, perfect role model says Sunil Chhetri

Mercurial striker Chhetri, who received the Arjuna in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019, expressed his delight and termed Jhingan as a "great role model".

Published: 26th August 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sandesh Jhingan during an ISL match for Kerala Blasters FC. (Photo: ISL website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some of India's top footballers, including national team captain Sunil Chhetri, lavished rich praise on defender Sandesh Jhingan for winning the Arjuna award.

Jhingan is the 27th footballer to win the prestigious award.

Mercurial striker Chhetri, who received the Arjuna in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019, expressed his delight and termed Jhingan as a "great role model".

"Welcome to the Arjuna club," Chhetri said in his message to Jhingan.

"I wanted to be the first one to congratulate him when I heard the news. So I called him up and we had a hearty chat.

"He is the perfect example of the new generation of Indian players -- fearless, ambitious, and constantly willing to upgrade himself.

"He is a great role model for youngsters and is someone whom I trust blindly and feel secure every time we go together for war. Good luck to him."

It was in March 2015 that Jhingan made his debut for the Blue Tigers in a FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifier play-off against Nepal in Guwahati and leading the side on the night was former goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who received the Arjuna in 2016.

Hailing Jhingan for his latest achievement, Subrata felt that "the best is yet to come" for the 27-year-old.

"Winning the Arjuna Award is a major achievement for any sportsperson. I hope he takes this award as motivation and continues to perform for his country and club, and bring more and more success," Subrata said.

"Sandesh being conferred the Arjuna Award indicates how good his performances have been. Since 2014, he has been improving and constantly growing as a player. However, his best is yet to come," he opined.

It has been back-to-back Arjuna Awards in the sport for Punjab football as current India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu won it last year.

Both Gurpreet and Jhingan hail from Chandigarh and the duo has been a mainstay in the Blue Tigers backline in recent years.

Gurpreet congratulated his colleague on the achievement and mentioned that "Sandesh's confidence on the field has been a standout feature."

"Congratulations to Sandesh on this incredible achievement. It is a huge moment for your family. You have done them and all of Chandigarh proud. I hope you continue the way you have. You still have so much to give to Indian football," said Gurpreet.

"Sandesh has been really good and consistent over the years and has become an integral part of the team. The way he has played for us over the years and has led young footballers is amazing.

"What I like about Sandesh is his confidence. On the pitch, it has never changed. He likes the leadership role and tries to carry everyone around him, which I admire," Gurpreet quipped.

Subrata encouraged Jhingan to continue working hard with "dedication and honesty".

"He knows how much I like him. When we were roommates, I used to tell him the same thing and I would like to reiterate it again -- Work hard without ever worrying about the result," Subrata said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Arjuna award Sandesh Jhingan Indian footballers Indian football team Subrata Paul
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp