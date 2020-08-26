STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Messi divorce: The 'bombshell' fax signals end of era, legal fight at Barcelona

Messi met with new coach Ronald Koeman last week and told the Dutchman he saw himself "more out than in" at the club.

Published: 26th August 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks win the pitch during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wants to leave -- on a free transfer -- in a "bombshell" fax on Tuesday that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buy-out clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Signalling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract "unilaterally" by triggering a release clause, a source told AFP.

Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi's departure after this month's humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich, which left Barca without a trophy for the first time since 2007.

The 33-year-old's demand, faxed by his lawyers, prompted protests against Barcelona's under-fire president Josep Maria Bartomeu outside the Camp Nou where Messi, synonymous with the club's most successful period, is worshipped by fans.

"I don't see him anywhere else. I can't believe it," said Ruben Tejero, 28, one of about 100 fans at the stadium calling for Bartomeu to resign.

"I prefer to think it's an ultimatum given to management for Bartomeu to go."

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are among those to have been linked to Messi, who is among the greatest players in history and has wages to match, with a reported weekly salary of nearly a million euros.

ESPN reported that Messi spoke last week with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola about a possible move. A Barcelona-based Brazilian journalist also said Messi wants to play under his former Barcelona coach.

- Drastic changes -

Barcelona have yet to react officially but are understood to believe Messi's release clause expired in June, and that he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.

"In principle, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now," wrote Spanish sports daily Marca.

"It's the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million)."

ALSO READ: Suarez, Rakitic, Vidal and Umtiti could be leaving Barcelona

Messi joined Barcelona's youth academy at the age of 13 and made his debut in 2004 as a 17-year-old, before going on to score a club-record 634 goals.  

But his future at Barca was thrown into serious doubt by the 8-2 loss to Bayern, the first time Barca had conceded eight goals in a game since losing to Sevilla 8-0 in the 1946 Spanish Cup.

The defeat has sparked drastic changes. Coach Quique Setien was sacked after barely six months in charge, and sporting director Eric Abidal was also dismissed.

According to Spanish media, Messi met with new coach Ronald Koeman last week and told the Dutchman he saw himself "more out than in" at the club.

Koeman has vowed to "fight to put Barca back on top" and said at his unveiling he was hopeful Messi would remain at the club for several more years.

But Koeman has reportedly told Luis Suarez he is no longer part of Barca's plans, delivering a similar message to Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

- 'Rock bottom' -

"The club needs changes," said defender Gerard Pique following the Bayern demolition. "Nobody is untouchable, least of all me. Fresh blood is needed to change this. We've hit rock bottom."

Argentine sports daily Ole described Messi's wish to leave as a "complete bombshell", but he has had regular disagreements with the club's board in recent times.

The Lisbon loss, Barca's heaviest in Europe, exposed an ageing team that Messi repeatedly had said was simply not good enough.

He said it in February and again in July, when a rant in the aftermath of handing Real Madrid the title turned into a brutal, but honest, assessment of their season. 

As his relationship with the club hierarchy grew increasingly strained, Messi also reacted publicly when Abidal appeared to blame the players for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde in January. 

He also led the fightback from the Barcelona players over a dispute with the board in March regarding pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend," tweeted Barca great Carles Puyol, a long-time former team-mate of Messi, to which Suarez replied with two applause emojis.

Vidal also tweeted: "When you shut a tiger in a cage he doesn't give in, he fights back."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lionel Messi Barcelona free transfer Champions League Bayern Munich Josep Maria Bartomeu Manchester City PSG Pep Guardiola Ronald Koeman
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp