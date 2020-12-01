STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Concerns at Newcastle United over virus outbreak at club

Premier League said 10 people had tested positive for COVID-19 among players and club staff in the latest round of checks.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle reportedly closed its training facility and was carrying out mass testing for the coronavirus among its playing and backroom staff after an outbreak at the club.

The entire playing squad was asked to self-isolate on Monday, the Guardian newspaper reported Tuesday, and local media said the training ground was unlikely to open until Thursday at the earliest.

Newcastle's next match in the Premier League is at Aston Villa on Friday.

A team must fulfil its schedule if at least 14 players are available to play, including those from the youth side, according to competition guidelines during the pandemic.

Neither Newcastle nor the Premier League have commented publicly on the situation.

There hasn't yet been a match postponed in the Premier League because of a virus outbreak at a team.

The league said Monday 10 people had tested positive for COVID-19 among players and club staff in the latest round of checks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newcastle United COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp