Former Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella in intensive care

By IANS

BUENOS AIRES: Former Argentina head coach Alejandro Sabella has been placed in intensive care as he battles heart problems and an unspecified virus, doctors have said.

The 66-year-old was admitted to the ICBA clinic in Buenos Aires last week suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, reports Xinhua news agency.

His condition worsened after he contracted a viral infection in the hospital, the details of which were not disclosed.

A medical report released by ICBA described Sabella as having a "reserved prognosis".

Sabella served as the head coach of Argentina from 2011 to 2014 and guided the Albiceleste to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, which they lost to Germany in extra-time.

He was also a skilful midfielder and earned eight Argentina caps in a playing career that included spells at River Plate, Sheffield United and Leeds United.