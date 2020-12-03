STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Olivier Giroud becomes oldest player to score hat-trick in Champions League

The 34-year-old has also become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League era.

Published: 03rd December 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match. (Photo | AFP)

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

SEVILLE: Olivier Giroud scored astonishing four goals as Chelsea secured a famous 4-0 away European win over Sevilla and, with it, also reached the top spot in their Champions League Group E.

The 34-year-old has also become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League era.

"Oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League era. Four goals for Olivier Giroud in Seville," Champions League tweeted after the match on Wednesday evening.

"When I'm on the pitch I'm the happiest man, you know. I just try to do my job. I try to be patient and keep the faith, keep believing. I just try to bring something else to the team and sometimes, you know, you feel anything can happen and this night was one of them," Giroud said while speaking to UEFA.com after the match.

The striker scored his opening goal in the eighth minute and rest of his three goals came in the second half (54, 74 and 83 minutes respectively).

Giroud is the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since his manager Frank Lampard did so against Aston Villa in March 2010, and the first ever Chelsea player to achieve that feat in a Champions League game.

"It was an amazing performance to score four goals in the Champions League is a fantastic achievement. I am delighted for him," said Chelsea manager Lampard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions League Olivier Giroud
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp