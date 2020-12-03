STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stephanie Frappart first woman to referee in men's Champions League game

Published: 03rd December 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

French referee Stephanie Frappart gives a yellow card to Dynamo Kiev's Ukrainian midfielder Nicholas Shaparenko (C). (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

TURIN: Stephanie Frappart made history by becoming the first female to referee a men's UEFA Champions League match.

Frappart got her name written in the history books after she officiated Juventus' clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

"On Wednesday night, Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's #UCL match, when she took charge of Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv. Congratulations, Stephanie!" UEFA tweeted.

"You just love to see it. Stephanie Frappart becomes the first woman to referee a men's @ChampionsLeague match. Way to blaze a trail, Stephanie," FIFA Women's World Cup tweeted.

Juventus secured a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the match. Also, Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new milestone during the clash as he netted his 750th career goal. Ronaldo scored one goal during the match and with this, he touched the 750-goal mark.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata netted the other two goals for Juventus in the match.

After achieving the new achievement, Ronaldo thanked all the players, coaches and his 'loyal opponents' for making him work hard.

"750 goals, 750 happy moments, 750 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder every day," Ronaldo tweeted.

This was Juventus' fourth win from the five matches that they have played in this season of Champions League. The club will now take on Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

