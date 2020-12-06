STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bring back Mesut Ozil: Arsenal fans return to Emirates Stadium with a message!

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal's history on a reported EUR 350,000 (USD 450,000) a week.

Published: 06th December 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

A fan (L) in the Emirates stadium with 'Bring back Mesut' message; Arsenal player Mesut Ozil (R) (Photos | Twitter/@primevideosport, AP)

By Online Desk

Going on without a win for three games in Premier League, Arsenal are now in the 14th position after 10 games.

Manager Mikel Arteta, already under fire after victories dried-up, is at the receiving end for leaving out the team's number 10 player Mesut Ozil out of the squad.

After many former players wanting Ozil back in the squad and especially former manager Arsene Wenger questioning the decision, now fans have started voicing their support for the playmaker.

After the UK government permitted 2,000 fans in the stadium in select areas based on local coronavirus restrictions, Arsenal fans returned to the Emirates stadium after nine long months for the Europa League match against Rapid Vienna.

In their first return to the game, one of the fans held a placard that screamed, 'Bring back Mesut'.

With the next match against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspurs, who are also table toppers, Mesut Ozil's exclusion is going to be on the news even more prominently, especially if the Gunners lose, causing more trouble for Arteta.

On a reported EUR 350,000 (USD 450,000) a week, the 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in the history of Arsenal.

Ozil has appeared in 184 games for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 54 assists.  

The fact that a world-class playmaker is in the squad, with such high wages, has made the fans angry as the player is very popular across the globe.

Earlier, after knowing the news of his omission, Ozil said in a social media post, "I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated."

Ozil has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta's side since March 7.

Although no concrete reason has been provided by the club, Arteta has mentioned that Ozil will be picked when he thinks the latter can give his best.

In the last two years, the German player has sparked controversies with his comment over the treatment of Uighur Muslims, and his relationship with Turkey President Erdogan has created controversies.

(With agencies inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mesut Ozil Arsenal Premier League Emirates Stadium
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp