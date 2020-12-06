Bring back Mesut Ozil: Arsenal fans return to Emirates Stadium with a message!

By Online Desk

Going on without a win for three games in Premier League, Arsenal are now in the 14th position after 10 games.

Manager Mikel Arteta, already under fire after victories dried-up, is at the receiving end for leaving out the team's number 10 player Mesut Ozil out of the squad.

After many former players wanting Ozil back in the squad and especially former manager Arsene Wenger questioning the decision, now fans have started voicing their support for the playmaker.

After the UK government permitted 2,000 fans in the stadium in select areas based on local coronavirus restrictions, Arsenal fans returned to the Emirates stadium after nine long months for the Europa League match against Rapid Vienna.

In their first return to the game, one of the fans held a placard that screamed, 'Bring back Mesut'.

With the next match against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspurs, who are also table toppers, Mesut Ozil's exclusion is going to be on the news even more prominently, especially if the Gunners lose, causing more trouble for Arteta.

On a reported EUR 350,000 (USD 450,000) a week, the 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in the history of Arsenal.

Ozil has appeared in 184 games for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 54 assists.

The fact that a world-class playmaker is in the squad, with such high wages, has made the fans angry as the player is very popular across the globe.

Earlier, after knowing the news of his omission, Ozil said in a social media post, "I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated."

Ozil has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta's side since March 7.

Although no concrete reason has been provided by the club, Arteta has mentioned that Ozil will be picked when he thinks the latter can give his best.

In the last two years, the German player has sparked controversies with his comment over the treatment of Uighur Muslims, and his relationship with Turkey President Erdogan has created controversies.

(With agencies inputs)