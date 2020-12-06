STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Took long time for me to recover from COVID-19, says Manchester United player Paul Pogba

Manchester United defeated West Ham 3-1 on Saturday to move to the fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 19 points from 10 matches.

Published: 06th December 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

PAUL POGBA

Paul Pogba (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that it took him a long time to recover physically from COVID-19.

Pogba had tested positive for coronavirus on August 27 this year and as a result, he was pulled out of France's squad for the Nations League matches.

The France international said that he was not able to run during the first game of this season.

"It is strange, it is hard to explain because you would not understand. Even in training, I would say to the fitness coach that I feel strange. It is not me. I get tired very fast and I am out of breath really fast. In the first game of the season, I could not run. I was trying. I spoke with the manager, 'I will start the game and let's see,' but I was very out of breath and it took me a long time to get me back to my fitness and to get back physically good," the official website of United quoted Pogba as saying.

Manchester United defeated West Ham 3-1 on Saturday to move to the fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 19 points from 10 matches. The first goal of the match was registered by West Ham, but then Pogba got the equaliser for United.

"So good. Obviously, it feels good to play. The lads have been playing really well as well. I was not ready physically I would say. I felt weakness physically. You know, just to play the 90 minutes and carrying on with the games. It is such a difference. I am finding my rhythm as well," said Pogba.

"I feel so much better today, I felt I could go again, control the game, getting the ball. That's what I like, myself. That's what I think is good for the team. I am a team player," he added.

United will next take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday and after that, the side will return to Premier League action on Saturday, December 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paul Pogba Manchester United coronavirus
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp