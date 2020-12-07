STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Klopp pleased with Liverpool's 'high-level performance' in win over Wolves

With 2,000 fans inside the stadium after nine months away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reds produced a performance worthy of the occasion.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp smiles before the Champions League, group D soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with the team's victory over Wolves and said it was a "really good, high-level performance" from his side.

Liverpool secured a dominating 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League here on Monday. With 2,000 fans inside the stadium after nine months away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reds produced a performance worthy of the occasion.

"With the fans of course it's different. We played a super game against Arsenal, we played a top game at Chelsea. We played a few really good games already this season. But tonight we could only play this one game and that was a top performance against a really, really good side who couldn't get really in the game tonight. I think that was first and foremost because of the way my boys played. It was really difficult against us tonight. It was a really, really good, high-level performance," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

During the match, Mohamed Salah scored the first goal for the Reds in the 24th minute. After this goal, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip registered one goal each in the second half to hand Liverpool a 3-0 lead.

Wolves' Nelson Semedo ended up scoring an own goal in the 78th minute of the match and as a result, Liverpool walked away with a 4-0 victory.

Expressing delight over the return of fans, Klopp said: "Having all that back without a football game would have been already great, to be honest, but thankfully we had a football game.

"When we came out for warming up we all had no idea what we should or can expect. When we came out we all had goosebumps, it was incredible. When the people saw the first player then they obviously got quite noisy. The rest who were still inside thought, 'Oh my God, that sounds really loud.'

"Then you come outside and see not the real face but the group of people. It was very emotional, to be honest, after 10 months without that. It's just a wonderful, wonderful sign."

Liverpool will next take on Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday and after this match, the side will return to Premier League action against Fulham on December 13.

