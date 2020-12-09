ISL: Struggling Kolkata giants East Bengal face tough challenge against Jamshedpur FC

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

East Bengal have found the going tough so far in the Indian Super League and that is evident from their position on the table. Although these are still very early days in the league, it would be a concern for Robbie Fowler that the Kolkata giants have not been able to pick up even a point from their three outings so far.

It doesn't get any easier as they go up against Jamshedpur FC who come into the game on the back of a massive victory against ATK Mohun Bagan FC who were unbeaten till that point. It was a statement victory for Owen Coyle's team as they got their campaign up and running after a slow start.

Jamshedpur's win against Bagan could serve as an inspiration for Fowler and his team who are still settling down as a side after their last-minute entry into the league.

The Englishman insists that they don't have to hit the panic button yet and tried to deflect questions about his team feeling the heat.

"Success does not come overnight. We have to be realistic and understand that we came late. There is no pressure on myself and no pressure on the players," said Fowler prior to the game.

The former Liverpool forward was bullish that his team can turn things around soon.

"We are building something and take the club to where it should be. We will do what we can do," he said while suggesting that his team can compete and start producing results.

Meanwhile, Coyle is not taking East Bengal lightly and suggested that they are a good outfit.

"I’ve watched SC East Bengal’s games. They’ve had some great performances but have been unlucky in certain situations and with some injuries. They have some very good players and a very good coach in Robbie Fowler. It’s going to be a very tough game like the other night against ATK Mohun Bagan. It’s going to be our fifth game in fifteen days. I don’t think any other side has had to play consistently every three days so we’re trying to keep the boys fresh and ready for a tough contest," said Coyle while suggesting that fixture management is one of their biggest concerns for them right now.

Coyle would be delighted by the form of Nerijus Valskis who was instrumental in Jamshedpur's victory with a brace and suggested that his team always had the belief that they could go toe-to-toe against the best in the league.

"It was a game (against Bagan) which we fully deserved to win and one which we were threatening to win. Even the two games before that, we felt we could have won those. We knew it was a matter of time. Everyone was terrific from start to finish. And that is what we need moving forward," said Coyle.