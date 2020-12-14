STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Champions League last-16 draw: Barcelona to face PSG, Bayern Munich to play Lazio

Barcelona will host the first leg this time because it was unseeded in Monday's draw after failing to win its group.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

FC Barcelona (File Photo)

By ANI

NYON (SWITZERLAND): Barcelona will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 in a rematch of their classic encounter at the same stage four seasons ago.

In 2017, PSG wasted a 4-0 first-leg lead by losing 6-1 at Camp Nou in the second leg when Barcelona scored three goals from the 88th minute on.

However, Neymar has since left Lionel Messi's side in Spain and switched to PSG, which also did not have Kylian Mbappé back then.

Barcelona will host the first leg this time because it was unseeded in Monday's draw after failing to win its group.

Defending champion Bayern Munich was paired with a Lazio team returning to the knockout stage after a two-decade gap.

Atalanta will host 13-time champion Real Madrid, and Liverpool is away first against Leipzig.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to his native Portugal with Juventus for the first leg against Porto.

Here are the other pairings: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs.Manchester City; Atlético Madrid vs.Chelsea; and Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund.

Teams could not be drawn against an opponent from their own country or one they already played in this season's competition.

Group winners were seeded in the draw and play the second leg at home.

The round of 16 is spread over four midweeks.

First-leg games are scheduled Feb.16-17 or 23-24; return games on March 9-10 or 16-17.

The final is scheduled May 29 at the Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions league Barcelona vs PSG
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp