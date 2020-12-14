STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea manager Lampard eyes comeback after Everton defeat

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that setbacks are a part of the game but stressed that the challenge for his team now is to react well in the coming game.

"We're a new group and this is the Premier League so you're going to lose games," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"It's very important we put perspective on it considering the run we've been on. The challenge now is for us to show we can bounce back in a few days against a very good Wolves team," he added.

Chelsea were enjoying an unbeaten run of nine games in the Premier League, prior to the Everton defeat. Lampard said everyone is talking about Chelsea being a title contender but according to him, they are a "work in progress".

"Everyone has been talking us up as having the best squad and being title contenders but I was never in that camp," he said.

"I know we're a work in progress compared to some of the other squads up and around the top of the league but we do have to overcome these challenges so I'm up for Tuesday," Lampard added.

Chelsea are currently placed on the fifth spot on the Premier League standings with 22 points but are not that far behind the table-toppers Tottenham, who have amassed 25 points from 12 games. Lampard's men will now take on Wolves on Tuesday. 

