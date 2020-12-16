STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Tottenham are a proper package right now, says Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

December 16 will mark exactly two years since Mourinho's last visit to Anfield Stadium as a manager.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (File photo| AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has described Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur as one of the best "counter-attacking" teams.

Mourinho recently celebrated one year of being in-charge of Tottenham and his side has given him a reason to smile after showing consistent performances this season in the Premier League.

Tottenham are currently at the top of Premier League standings on the basis of goal difference, and the side will now face Liverpool later today in a top of the table clash.

"I don't struggle with confidence before games. I'm really positive about my boys. I don't overestimate the last game or anything else, I know there is always a proper chance to win the next one. Tottenham has the quality of the top teams, and when they have the ball they show that. But on top of that they defend like a top team, and at the moment have probably the best counter-attacking movements out there," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"They have a lot of situations where they needed only three passes to be one-on-one with the goalie. They are a proper package in the moment, and that's what we know. But that doesn't cost me confidence when I think about my team," he added.

December 16 will mark exactly two years since Mourinho's last visit to Anfield Stadium as a manager. In 2018, Mourinho was the coach of Manchester United and his side suffered a 3-1 defeat that saw him sacked two days later.

"I don't think you can compare the last game of Man United with how his team plays now. From a confidence level, that's completely different. With the very long time Jose Mourinho has been successful in the football business, he played pretty much all different systems, and a lot of different styles. As a coach, you always have to adapt to the quality you have, and mix it up with the idea you have. That's one of the best skills of Jose," said Klopp.

"In the end, it's all about getting results - and maybe that's the best skill of Jose! In the decisive moments, he's not bothered about style, only about results, and that makes him one of the most successful, if not the most successful, managers around," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho Premier League TOTvsLIV TOTLIV
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp