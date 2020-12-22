STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

It feels okay but I want more: Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard after 3-0 win over West Ham

After losing two back to back Premier League games, Chelsea produced a solid comeback, defeating West Ham 3-0 here on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard gestures during the EPL match against West Ham at Stamford Bridge, London.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard gestures during the EPL match against West Ham at Stamford Bridge, London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Getting back to winning ways is not enough for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as he asserted that there are "more challenges" waiting for his side and the players should "keep pushing" themselves to prove that they can be even better.

After losing two back to back Premier League games, Chelsea produced a solid comeback, defeating West Ham 3-0 here on Tuesday.

"It feels okay but I still want more. We want to keep pushing and we have that desire for more. We know anyone can beat anyone, this season more than most, so we have to keep pushing," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"The higher we can aim, the more level-headed we can stay after wins and we can just prove that we can be better. We've got tough games coming up over Christmas so there are more challenges to come for us to deal with," he added.

Thiago Silva's strike in the 10th minute, followed by a late brace from Tammy Abraham sealed a comfortable win for Chelsea in the match.

Highlighting the team's defending ability, Lampard said: "The defence was great... Some of our defending of the box this season has been really good and consistent and that has to stay, particularly against opponents like we had tonight."

Sitting fifth on the Premier League table, Chelsea will now take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Ham Chelsea EPL Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League Frank Lampard
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp