STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona's autopsy shows no trace of alcohol, narcotics

A second autopsy has shown that Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or narcotics in the days before his death.

Published: 24th December 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BUENOS AIRES: A second autopsy has shown that Argentine football legend Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or narcotics in the days before his death, a local prosecutor's office has said.

The 1986 World Cup-winner died of a heart attack aged 60 on November 25, less than a month after undergoing surgery in the Argentina capital to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Results of the autopsy, published by the San Isidro public prosecutor, on Wednesday revealed Maradona was suffering from problems related to his kidneys, heart and lungs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Investigators have said they are trying to determine whether there was negligence on the part of doctors and medical staff.

An initial autopsy found that Maradona had died from "acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure with dilated cardiomyopathy".

Following his brain surgery on November 3, Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque said the former Napoli star required treatment for "abstinence". He did not provide further details of the condition, but Maradona had previously battled drug and alcohol addiction.

Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov both had their homes and workplaces raided by police in the days after Maradona's death as part of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diego Maradona Autopsy Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Death
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp