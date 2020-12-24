STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

PSG fire manager Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino likely replacement, says report

The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided the Parisians to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

Published: 24th December 2020 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel | AP

By AFP

PARIS: PSG have fired coach Thomas Tuchel with former Tottenham boss and ex-PSG defender Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement, according to various media reports on Thursday.

The French champions declined to make any comment when contacted by AFP to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing carried by L'Equipe newspaper, news outlet RMC and German tabloid Bild.

"No idea" a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed.

The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided the Parisians to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

But now, if the reports are confirmed, less than three months on from the final defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Tuchel has become the first PSG coach to leave mid-season since Antoine Kombouare was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011.

Tuchel departs having guided PSG to a last 16 date with Barcelona in this season's Champions League, despite being plagued by injuries, suspensions and coronavirus infections.

And in contrast to his predecessor, Tuchel appeared adept at man-managing his band of superstar players, giving Neymar back the smile that was missing during the Unai Emery era.

The Qatari-backed club, however, are thought to be unhappy with recent comments in the press by Tuchel, the most recent unauthorised interview which appeared in the German media on Wednesday.

'Angry' 

Tuchel had expressed resentment at what he perceived as the lack of acknowledgement the club had shown towards his achievements since arriving in the French capital.

"We missed winning the Champions League by one match. And we never had the feeling that we had convinced people and that they recognised our performance. Sometimes that makes you a little sad or angry," he told Sport1.

He also complained about the demands imposed upon him.

"During the first six months, I was asking myself 'am I still a coach...or a minister of Sport?'"

He was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after PSG's 4-0 win over Strasbourg which left them a point off the top of the table in Ligue 1 ahead of the winter break.

If his dismissal is confirmed he leaves PSG with two Ligue 1 titles, a French Cup and a League Cup.

In 2017, he lost his job as Borussia Dortmund boss three days after guiding the Bundesliga side to the German Cup and reportedly fell out with the club's hierarchy.

The new man in the PSG dug out when the season resumes in the New Year will be Pochettino, RMC suggest.

The Argentine, a popular PSG defender between 2001 and 2003, left his position as Tottenham boss in November 2019, six months after leading them into their maiden Champions League final.

The 48-year-old transformed Spurs' fortunes during his five-and-a-half-year reign but failed to win a trophy.

He has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League with Newcastle if their proposed Saudi Arabia-backed takeover goes through, while speculation over the Manchester United job has never gone away.

But now it appears he will be leaving his London home and finding fresh accommodation across the channel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Tuchel Mauricio Pochettino PSG PSG manager Ligue 1
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp