STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Will not rush Thiago Alcantara's comeback, says Jurgen Klopp

Alcantara has not played a match for Liverpool since October 2020 after suffering a knee injury.

Published: 24th December 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Thursday gave a fitness update on Thiago Alcantara and said that the side will not rush the midfielder's comeback from an injury.

Alcantara has not played a match for Liverpool since October 2020 after suffering a knee injury.

"Thiago made his first step back towards team training. He is not involved in the full session but makes good steps and after, unfortunately, the long time he is out now, we cannot and will not rush it," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.

However, Klopp has said that James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri can be considered for the side's next game in Premier League provided they prove their fitness.

"The other guys are further, or closer. Shaq trained really good and Millie, yesterday full session, today then a little bit adapted. It is a new situation for us; we have still two more training days until we have to make decisions," said Klopp.

"It looks good, but I don't know. Thiago will not be involved, he has to first be in full training sessions and then we start thinking about it. He is not too far away, I hope," he added.

Liverpool is currently at the top of Premier League standings and the side will next take on West Brom on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiago Alcantara Thiago Alcantara injury Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Xherdan Shaqiri EPL
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp