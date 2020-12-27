Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

Gokulam enters I-League bio-bubble, starts with online fitness session

KOCHI: Gokulam Kerala FC players and officials have entered the I-League bio-bubble and will be on quarantine for the next seven days. The team had reached Kolkata a month ago for IFA Shield and continued their stay to enter the mandatory bio-bubble for I-League.

The team has already started online fitness sessions conducted by Brazilian fitness coach Djair Miranda Garcia and overseen by Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. The team will resume its training after the quarantine period.

All the players and staff of Gokulam have tested negative in the Covid-19 tests conducted in the past three weeks. The players and officials will also undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests during their stay in the bio-bubble.

“All the boys are fine. We miss the training but these restrictions are for our safety only. We have already started doing light fitness sessions online with the help of Garcia coach,” said Annese.

“We are facing a situation like this for the first time. Our aim is to keep the players fit and make them match ready. I have asked players to do daily exercises. Online sessions may not be that effective but we have no other alternative,” said fitness coach Djair Garcia.

The team had daily training sessions before entering the bio-bubble and has also played several friendly matches after the IFA Shield. The team faces Chennai City FC in its first match in the I-League on January 9.

