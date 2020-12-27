STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Playing in all-Indian squad is great opportunity, feels Sudeva Delhi FC forward Manvir Singh

Sudeva Delhi FC are gearing up for their maiden campaign in the competition with an all-Indian lineup, which includes promising forward Manvir Singh.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sudeva Delhi FC forward Manvir Singh

Sudeva Delhi FC forward Manvir Singh (Photo | I-League)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Representing the national capital in the I-League 2020-21, Sudeva Delhi FC are gearing up for their maiden campaign in the competition with an all-Indian lineup, which includes promising 19-year-old forward Manvir Singh.

"It's a great opportunity for us as our squad has all Indian players, who are ready to show what we can do together as a team. Competing in the I-League is going to be challenging but also exciting at the same time. It's a great chance for me to get some game time and also to learn from other players in the team who are equally talented. I think we all can make a difference together," the young gun told I-League's official website.

Manvir, who was part of the junior India side that lifted the SAFF U-18 Championship title in Nepal last year, added, "My main aim is to get as much time as possible and start for the team in every match and help them win games. It will be challenging to play without foreigners but at the same time, it's a great opportunity for everyone at the club to improve themselves and showcase their talent on the national stage. The competition is going to be very tough but we're looking forward to it."

The Delhi-based side has been training hard ahead of its debut campaign ever since the lockdown restrictions were lifted and leading the side will be head coach Chencho Dorji, who is the first Bhutanese coach to take charge of the I-League club ever.

"Training has been good so far and we are getting back to the same fitness level that we had before the pandemic. All my teammates are great and as we have been staying together for the past three months. We have got to know each other well and this time together has helped us form a strong bond," the striker said.

"Our coach has been very good to us and helps us a lot in understanding how to play together as a team. He pushes me every day as he believes in my scoring ability," Manvir quipped.

Sudeva Delhi FC will kick off their campaign as they take on newly-promoted Mohammedan SC in the league opener on January 9, 2021, at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata and according to their young striker, there will be no extra pressure on his side being new entrants.

"I don't think there is any pressure on us. With all the Indian players, we can do something good this season and make Delhiites proud. It won't be easy as we are playing for the first time but this is a wonderful opportunity for us to show what we can do," he added.

The upcoming campaign will be Manvir's second in the Hero I-League, with him having featured eight times for the All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows last season. He credited his coaches at Arrows -- former India internationals Venkatesh Shanmugam and Mahesh Gawali -- for helping him 'develop', besides talking about the prospect of facing his old team in the coming season.

"The previous season was my first in the I-League and it helped me a lot to improve. Also, Venky-sir (Venkatesh) & Mahesh-sir both helped me a lot during my time with the Arrows to develop as a player and grow -- both on and off the field. I would like to thank the Arrows team and management for being so supportive."

"Yes, it will be an emotional feeling playing against them as I have been with the team and I know most of the players and staff there but at the same time, I'm looking forward to playing against them and wish to get a win for my new team -- Sudeva Delhi FC," Manvir concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manvir Singh Sudeva Delhi FC I League I League football
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp