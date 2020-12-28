STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean dies aged 83

Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean, who led the club to the Scottish Premier League title in 1983, has passed away aged 83.

Published: 28th December 2020

Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean

Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean (Photo | Dundee United Twitter)

By ANI

DUNDEE: Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean, who led the club to the Scottish Premier League title in 1983, has passed away aged 83.

McLean was an inside forward with Hamilton Academical and Clyde before joining Dundee in 1965, ironically making his debut in the 5-0 defeat to United on 11 September. He moved on to Kilmarnock in 1968, before returning to Dens Park as a coach in 1970.

When Jerry Kerr retired as Dundee United manager in 1971 after 12 years at Tannadice, the United board offered the position to 34-year-old McLean, who accepted the job as his first managerial role.

"Dundee United are extremely saddened to learn Jim McLean has passed away. An integral part of our history and rise to the forefront of European football, Jim was simply a titan of Dundee United folklore, cherished by the United family the world over," the Scottish Premiership side said in an official statement.

He led the club to its first-ever Scottish Cup Final in 1974, and in 1979 he guided the team to its first-ever major honour, the League Cup. The team retained the trophy the following year as Cup Finals became a regular occurrence.

The highlight of his tenure at the Club was the 1982/83 season, where the team fought off challenges from Celtic and Aberdeen to win the Premier Division for the first and so far only time.

Whilst still in his role as manager, McLean was made director in 1984 and became Club Chairman in 1988. Staying on at boardroom level, he retired as manager in 1993, after an incredible 21 years and seven months in the hot seat.

