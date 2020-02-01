Home Sport Football

Angel di Maria picks Leo Messi over 'monster' Ronaldo, 'crazy' Zlatan 

Published: 01st February 2020 07:38 PM

Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates in Real Madrid. (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria has said that while he has played with some of the best footballers in the business, he reserved the highest praise for his countryman Lionel Messi.

"It was a dream to have the possibility to play with Rooney, Ibrahimovic, Cristiano, Leo... they were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I'd get to play with them," Di Maria told TyC Sports.

"I used to watch them and then to have the opportunity to play with them was really nice.

"Leo is the best of the four, Cristiano is a monster and Neymar is simply a joy for football. He's Brazilian and when he plays all he does is have fun. Ibra is crazy, a total character. On the pitch he might seem like a bad guy but he is awesome, a really good guy. I got along with him very well when he was here.

"Rooney is a quiet guy. I never thought he would be as strong as he is. With all the great players I have played with, it's hard to choose. But if I had to pick one, it would be Leo."

Angel Di Maria with Leo Messi | AP

Di Maria feels that his clubmate Kylian Mbappe will become one of the best in the world if he carries on the way he has so far in his career.

"Mbappe is a little animal," Di Maria said. "He has a great mentality. He's a good boy, always calm, and plays at a high level. Even with everything he has done, he can do more. If he continues with the mentality he has, I know that he will win the Ballon d'Or."


 

Angel Di Maria GOAT Lionel Messi Zlatan Ibrahimovic Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe
