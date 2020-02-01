Home Sport Football

Barcelona sign Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes

Fernandes will sign a five-year contract that will take him up to the end of the 2024-25 season and his buyout clause is set at 300 million euros.

FC Barcelona has confirmed signing Brazilian Matheus Fernandes. (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BARCELONA: FC Barcelona has confirmed a deal after reaching an agreement with Palmeiras for Matheus Fernandes, who will join the Spanish club over the summer for a fee of 7 million euros plus 3 million in add on. The midfielder will sign a five-year contract that will take him up to the end of the 2024-25 season and his buyout clause is set at 300 million euros.

"FC Barcelona and Palmeiras have reached an agreement on the transfer of Matheus Fernandes Siqueira and he will join the Club on July 1, 2020," the club said in a statement.

"The transfer fee will be 7m euros plus an extra 3m and the player will sign a five-year contract that will get him by the end of the 2024/25 season and his purchase clause is set at 300m euros," it added.

Fernandes started his career in the youth teams at Botafogo and made his first-team debut in 2016 for the Brazilian club. In two years with the team he made 76 appearances, scoring twice and providing four assists in which time he also claimed the Carioca championship with Botafogo.

In 2019 he made the move to Palmeiras where he has played 11 matches, scoring once. Matheus Fernandes made two appearances for the Brazil U17 team and two for the U20 side also.
 

