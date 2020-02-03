Atletico struggle to catch up with in-form Real Madrid

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid’s season hinges on beating the team playing the best football in Europe.

Diego Simeone’s side is 13 points behind Madrid after losing their derby. The loss capped a dismal period that has included losing the Spanish Super Cup final to Madrid and being eliminated from the Copa del Rey’s round of 32 by a third-tier rival.

The team that finished the last two league seasons as runner-up to Barcelona and has its fans accustomed to competing for titles is now in danger of having nothing to play for.

Atletico will put its focus on reviving an attack that has scored one goal in five straight games. Liverpool plays at Madrid on Feb. 18 in the opening leg of their Champions League round-of-16 match. The return leg at Anfield is March 11.

It also must ensure it finishes in the top four in Spain to earn a Champions League spot next season. Three rounds without a win have left Atletico in sixth place.

“There is reason to be concerned, of course,” Simeone said. “All we can do is keep working to try to get out of this uncomfortable situation.”

Atletico hosts Granada and visits Valencia before facing Liverpool.