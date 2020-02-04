Home Sport Football

Workafella Perungudi emerge winners of Futsal 2020

The top two from each group entered the knockout round, comprising of both semifinal and final matches.  

Lallianzuala Chhangte (C) felicitating the winners of Futsal 2020 on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Workafella Perungudi won Futsal 2020, in Chennai on Monday. India winger Lallianzuala Chhangte felicitated the winners and gave away the prizes. The tournament, which featured six teams, was organised by Workafella, a company that provides co-working space solutions across the country. The sides were divided into two groups, and they played three matches each. The top two from each group entered the knockout round, comprising of both semifinal and final matches.     

Venkatesh slams ton
Aditya Venkatesh’s unbeaten 101 helped Mugappair CC beat MAS CC by 50 runs in their TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League First Division match.Brief scores: First Division: Mugappair CC 214/8 in 45 ovs (Aditya Venkatesh 101 n.o; V Yuvaraj 4/65) bt MAS CC 164 in 39.4 ovs (G Vignesh 36, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 33; Roshan Kishore Singh 3/27, D Vignesh Yadav 4/34). Second Division: Thiruthani CC 168 in 30 ovs (G Naresh Kumar 42, K Sampath Kumar 37, TK Poovarasan 28; P Suresh Kumar 4/36) lost to Ebenezer CA 169/8 in 28.5 ovs (K Kumaresh 63, G Bala Pratap 32 n.o; A Barath 6/42). Third Division: Aththis CC 139/6 in 30 ovs (S Sachin 32, S Vinod 27 n.o; S Risha Rajas 4/34) bt SSCA 112 in 28 ovs (V Tharunkumar 3/34).

WABCO India RC 92 in 28 ovs (AS Suryaprakash 32; R Praveen 4/30, B Magesh 3/9) lost to United CC 96/4 in 20.5 ovs (N Hari 26). Fourth Division: IEC RC 211/3 in 30 ovs (C Chandra Kumar 54 n.o, BK Kaushik Keifer Minh 48 n.o, L Thulasi Ram 50) bt SRF RC 141 in 24.2 ovs (Atul Kumar Dwivedi 70; J Divakar 6/40), DRBCCC Hindu College 158 in 29.3 ovs (S Dinesh Kumar 25; K Nagaraj 4/14) bt Universal CC 133/7 in 30 ovs (J Ayyappan 47 n.o, R Veeramani 36; 
M Lingan 4/28).

