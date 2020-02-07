FIFA U-17 Women’s Youth World Cup setting the stage for young girls to shine

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Year 2020 is shaping up to be significant as far as women’s football in India is concerned. The country will be hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s Youth World Cup in November, and there is a trickle-down effect which is benefiting Kerala as well.

Kochi is playing host to the first-ever women’s league to be held in Kerala in the under-17 category as part of the preparations for the event.

Ten teams which include clubs, football academies and schools from various districts, are participating in this two-month affair. The matches have been going on at three venues in Kochi - Veli ground in Fort Kochi, Ambedkar Stadium and the Sports Council Stadium at Panampilly Nagar. "No other city has so many grounds in such proximity. That’s why we are organising the matches in Kochi,"said Kerala Football Association Secretary Anil Kumar.

The Khelo India U-17 Women’s League (Kerala) has thrown open new doors for young girls from the state as the league also acts as a scouting platform to the India U-17 team that will play in the World Cup.

However, the quality of competition might be called into question as there have been instances where one team has scored 35 goals in a match.

Nadakkavu School thrashed Challenge FC 35-0, but Nadakkavu coach Fousiya Mambatta feels that results don’t matter at this point.“The important thing is for these girls to get some playing time. It is a good initiative at the grass-root level. The results don’t matter. Women’s football in Kerala has been going through a lull all these years. Because of this, such tournaments take added significance. It is important to continue this league in the coming years for women’s football to grow in the state,” said Fousia.

The state had started a women’s league four years ago, but it became defunct after clubs started withdrawing - citing lack of funds to invest in women’s football. Going by the words of KFA, the U-17 league even will not suffer the same fate. “We have informed the Federation that we are ready to host the women’s league in the same way next year. We intend to continue this even after the U-17 World Cup as teams have shown interest to play,” said Anil.

According to Ramachandran Nair, who is KFA’s Head of Referees, the standard of the league is getting better - with each passing game.“Some teams are playing in such competitions for the first time. They are slowly improving. Next year, the quality of the league will be better. It’s great to see young girls getting the opportunities,” said Ramachandran.