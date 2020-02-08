Basque Derby: Sociedad face Bilbao challenge in La Liga

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

SAN SEBASTIAN : The city of San Sebastian is gearing up for Sunday’s Basque Derby featuring the two biggest teams of the region — Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao to be held at the Reale Arena.Both teams are separated by three points with Real on 34 points and in eighth place, followed by Athletic. European hopes are very much alive for both clubs.Both teams will be bullish about achieving a positive result with the two sides coming into the contest on the back of great results in the Copa del Rey.

“Last match was incredible but now we have a derby coming up, in Anoeta. We have to put that aside this weekend and focus on the match against Real Sociedad. They are a great team, with very good players and they are doing very well,” Bilbao’s Ander Capa said at the pre match briefing.La Real got the better of Real Madrid 4-3 in a humdinger while Athletic prevailed over Barcelona thanks to a last-minute winner. They also have got relatively easy draws, boosting their chances of another all-Basque encounter in the final. If things go as per plan, this might be a curtain raiser for the summit clash.

The hosts will be banking on their young stars — Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak, both of whom have really hit their strides this season.For the away side, hopes will be pinned on Inaki Williams, who hit the winner against Barca, to produce the goods.“It will be a gripping contest with a very good turnout. Both teams will be full of confidence from the Spanish Kings Cup wins. Personally, I would love to see Real win,” Real Sociedad club legend and La Liga ambassador Xabi Prieto told this newspaper.

The last time the two sides met in the league, the club from Bilbao triumphed 2-0. Bragging rights are up for grabs as two giants from the Basque Country collide with the 40,000 seater arena all sold out.There have been 146 La Liga Basque derbies to date, with Athletic winning 59 times, La Real 50, and 37 draws.

Everton post win to stay in top-four contention

LONDON: Everton moved up to seventh and within five points of the PL top four as their resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti continued with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals for the Toffees, who have won five and drawn two of eight games since the Italian took charge. Palace are looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson’s men have a six-point lead over the bottom three.