Home Sport Football

I-League: Mohun Bagan take on Punjab FC in clash of table-toppers

Unbeaten in eight matches, the Kolkata giants can retain their six-point lead by simply avoiding a defeat, but it is Punjab who cannot afford to lose and fall nine points behind.

Published: 08th February 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mohun Bagan players during a training session. (Photo | Twitter @Mohun_Bagan)

By PTI

KALYANI (West Bengal): Mohun Bagan will look to consolidate their position atop the points standings in their bid for a second title when they face Punjab FC in a top-of-the-table I-League clash here on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan, the 2014-15 champions, who will play as a merged team with ATK in Indian Super League from 2020-21, have a healthy six-point lead over Punjab at the halfway stage.

Unbeaten in eight matches, the Kolkata giants can retain their six-point lead by simply avoiding a defeat, but it is Punjab who cannot afford to lose and fall nine points behind.

"This is a nine-point game for us," Punjab FC head coach Yan Law said on the eve of the match.

"We need to win and bring the gap to three points. A draw will also not satisfy us."

The Punjab outfit have bolstered their squad with the likes of former India defender Nirmal Chettri, attacking midfielder Alwyn George and former Mohun Bagan captain Eze Kingsley in their ranks.

"We've worked hard, signed some new players and stabilized the team even more. So we are going all out and make sure we take all three points from this fixture, and make us sure title contenders," Law added.

At the Mariners' camp, it has been sunny days as with every match, they have put up strong performances.

The league leaders were without the services of defender Daniel Cyrus in their 3-2 win over Chennai City in their last match.

His absence coincided with the team conceding two goals for the first time in eight games, since their last defeat (2-4) to Churchill Brothers in December last year.

Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna provided an injury update on Cyrus and said, "He is feeling better with each passing day but we will reassess and he will play against Punjab only if he is at 100 per cent."

Speaking about their Sunday's challengers, he added, "Punjab is a very good team. They are playing some very good football and have some great individuals. It's going to be a tough match but we are ready for the challenge."

The stats make very good reading for Mohun Bagan.

In seven I-League encounters between the two sides, Mohun Bagan have won four and drawn two, losing just once.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohun Bagan Punjab FC I-League Minerva Punjab
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp