Home Sport Football

'A young generation' error: Jose Mourinho defends Dele Alli over coronavirus video 

Alli's video -- which was subsequently deleted after several complaints were made -- showed him wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge with a message. 

Published: 14th February 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho with Dele Alli. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Dele Alli is not racist and regrets posting a social media video which appeared to joke about the new coronavirus, said Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Friday.

Mourinho put the 23-year-old Spurs and England midfielder's Snapchat video down to "a young generation" error, although the player has been asked by the English Football Association (FA) to explain the post.

Alli's video -- which was subsequently deleted after several complaints were made -- showed him wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge with the message 'Corona whattt, please listen with volume'.

He moved the camera towards an Asian man before showing a bottle of antiseptic hand wash, with a caption saying 'This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me'.

The death toll from China's virus epidemic neared 1,400 on Friday with six medical workers among the victims, underscoring the country's struggle to contain a deepening health crisis.

Nearly 64,000 people are now recorded as having fallen ill from the virus in China.

The COVID-19 epidemic -- as the World Health Organization formally named it -- has also reached Britain where nine cases have been identified.

"I spoke with him (Alli) about that but it was quite an easy conversation because he was very sorry about -- let's say, the mistake -- but it was never his intention to hurt or offend," said Mourinho at his Friday press conference.

"He immediately regretted and recognised it was a young generation mistake and he apologised.

"I have a son at the same age as Dele and many of the players. I know social media is for his generation but when you are a public person like footballers are, they have to know and they have to be very, very careful.Dele is a great guy. The last thing he is, is anything connected with racism."

The FA's guidelines around media comments and social media posts remind participants that it will consider charges under Rule E3 if it is felt that someone has acted in an improper manner or brings the game into disrepute.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva was banned for one game and fined USD 65,000 earlier this season after what was deemed an inappropriate tweet to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dele Alli Tottenham Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho China coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak football racism
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp