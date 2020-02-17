Iker Casillas to run for president of Spanish Football Federation

Home Sport Football

MADRID Spain's World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas will run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), he confirmed on Monday.

The date of the election has not yet been decided but Casillas said he has informed his current club Porto of his decision, with the 38-year-old now expected to retire from playing the game.

"Yes, I will run for the presidency of the RFEF when the elections are called," Casillas wrote in a statement.

"Together we will put our federation at the top of the best football in the world, the football of Spain. I have informed the president of my club, FC Porto, to whom I can only express the deepest gratitude."

Casillas is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation and led Spain to their first World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010.

He played 167 times for Spain, also winning two Euros in 2008 and 2012, and made more than 700 appearances for Real Madrid, with whom he won five La Liga titles and the Champions League three times, before joining Porto in 2015.

Casillas was named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI five years in a row between 2008 and 2012.

But last April, he suffered a heart attack during training and has not played another competitive match since.

Casillas had been linked with the RFEF presidency for several months and is now expected to go up against current incumbent Luis Rubiales for the post.

"We are working with the utmost respect and determination in our candidacy," added Casillas.

"More than 23,000 voters are waiting for us in fair and transparent elections. The 139 assembly members will decide."

Rubiales has been in perpetual conflict with Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, and the pair have clashed over numerous issues, including fixtures on Monday and Friday nights, matches abroad and the postponement of the Clasico in October.

According to the rules, the elections should be held in the second half of this year after the Tokyo Olympics but Rubiales has requested they be brought forward, before Euro 2020, which will run from 12 June to 12 July.

