Navi Mumbai to host final of FIFA under-17 Women's World Cup

Group stage matches will be played in four host cities (Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata).

Published: 18th February 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju unveils the venues and official slogan for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Kiren Rijiju unveils the venues and official slogan for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. (Photo|Twitter/ @KirenRijiju)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on November 21 for which five host cities, including soccer-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday by the organising committee.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai will play host to 16 teams which will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai. "As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women's team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time. It is a proud moment for the nation and we will provide all possible support to ensure its success," said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at the launch event here.

"I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women's team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time. It is a proud moment for the nation and we will provide all possible support to ensure its success," he said.

Group stage matches will be played in four host cities (Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Kolkata).

Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer, said, "Today's announcement of the match schedule, host cities and official slogan for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 represents a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world."

"As we look to build on the incredible success of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France, as well as the legacy left by the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India provides an exciting opportunity, not just for the development of women's football, but for fans across India and worldwide to watch the next superstars of the women's game," she added.

The official slogan - Kick Off The Dream - was also unveiled. The tournament kicks off on November 2 with the final slated on November 21. The quarterfinals will be played on November 12 and 13 while the semifinals will be held on November 17.

"As the official tournament slogan, kick off The Dream (slogan) perfectly captures the aspirational and empowering message for the tournament as we look to grow women's football and use the tournament as a platform to inspire girls of all ages across India and around the world," Bareman said.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel, who is also the chairman of the local organising committee, said India will next seek to host the U-20 World Cup and the prestigious Club World Cup.

"The announcement of the match schedule is an important moment on the road to the tournament as we not only know which cities will host what number of matches, but fans too can start saving the dates for this November. I am confident that the five host cities will do a wonderful job hosting the best young footballers in this important tournament," he said.

Roberto Grassi, FIFA head of youth tournaments, said: "Tournament preparations are underway and approaching their final stages, and we are excited to work closely with the LOC to bring the tournament to life. "We are confident that India will deliver a truly spectacular FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup later this year, while providing the players with a platform to perform at their highest level," he said.

