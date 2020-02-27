Home Sport Football

Lyon edge past below-par Ronaldo and Juventus in Champions League

Bidding to win a Champions League knockout tie for the first time in a decade, it was Lyon who quickly gained the upper hand.

Published: 27th February 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Lyon's Jason Denayer, left, vie for the ball during a round of sixteen, first leg, soccer match between Lyon and Juventus at the at the Lyon Olympic Stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Lyon's Jason Denayer, left, vie for the ball during a round of sixteen, first leg, soccer match between Lyon and Juventus at the at the Lyon Olympic Stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LYON: Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as a Lucas Tousart goal handed Lyon a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in France on Wednesday.

Midfielder Tousart netted in the 31st minute to give Lyon a lead to defend when they head to Turin for the return on March 17.

The goal came with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt off receiving treatment, but it was just reward for an excellent first half by a Lyon side enduring a mediocre campaign.

They then survived late Juventus pressure to claim their finest European result since defeating Manchester City in last season's group stage.

"It was a top-class first-half performance from us. It was much harder in the second half, but I was happy with how we hung in there," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia.

"I said to the boys that when you're at home in the first leg it's very important not to concede, and now we need to go and score there. We must remain humble, it's only half-time."

Maurizio Sarri's side have genuine ambitions of winning a trophy that has evaded Juventus for almost a quarter of a century now, but they could not claim a precious away goal here, with Paulo Dybala seeing a late effort disallowed.

"In the first half it was not the Juve that we know. We didn't get going in attack. I am struggling to understand certain things," said Sarri, who thought his team could have had two penalties.

"We didn't do enough given this was a Champions League match but fortunately we still have 90 minutes to turn it around."

ALSO READ: De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as Manchester City stun Real Madrid

The match went ahead before a full house at the Groupama Stadium, including around 3,000 Juventus supporters allowed to attend despite calls from some French politicians to block their access amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

Those fans, and the Juve squad, would have crossed the Alps with confidence. The Serie A leaders came as overwhelming favourites against a Lyon team looking like possibly the weakest left in the competition.

The visitors' attack was led by a Ronaldo in fine shape, with the 35-year-old having scored in all nine appearances in 2020 and netted 19 times since the beginning of December.

Juve saved by woodwork

He and his club -- beaten in five Champions League finals since last lifting the trophy in 1996 -- are in a hurry to succeed in this competition, but they did not play like contenders to go all the way.

Bidding to win a Champions League knockout tie for the first time in a decade, it was Lyon who quickly gained the upper hand, with new signing Bruno Guimaraes outstanding anchoring the midfield.

Karl Toko-Ekambi, another January signing, headed off the bar from Houssem Aouar's corner midway through the first half. It was a warning to Juve of what was to come.

De Ligt left bloodied

Sarri's team went temporarily down to 10 men after De Ligt was left stricken, blood streaming from a head wound, following a collision in Lyon's area.

With the Dutchman off, Lyon pounced. Aouar burst into the box from the left and teed up Tousart to score from six yards.

With the heavily bandaged De Ligt back on, Lyon continued to threaten, Toko-Ekambi twice firing off target.

Juventus sent on Gonzalo Higuain and Aaron Ramsey in the second half and started to push Lyon back.

Nevertheless, they struggled to create chances, with Ronaldo rarely looking like adding to his recent tally and having a late penalty appeal rejected.

Higuain squandered a good chance before Dybala was denied by the offside flag, and the Turin giants will have to turn the tie around in three weeks.

"We believe in ourselves. With our fans right behind us, we can progress through to the next stages," insisted Ramsey.

They can look to what happened at the same stage a year ago for inspiration -- then, they needed to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid, and a Ronaldo hat-trick did the job in the return at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Lyon Lucas Tousart
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp