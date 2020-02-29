Home Sport Football

Manchester United should sign 'goal machine' Edinson Cavani: Robin Van Persie

The former Arsenal and United striker said the Red Devils are in no need of any more younger players and a proven finisher like Cavani is what they lack.

PSG striker Edinson Cavani

PSG striker Edinson Cavani (Photo | AP)

Edinson Cavani is a man who "lives by scoring goals" and Manchester United should get him on board when his contract expires with PSG this summer, Dutch great Robin Van Persie said.

A proven goal scorer like Cavani can replace Romelu Lukaku's gap in the United squad as the Uruguayan can assure at least 25 goals a season, Robin said.

I would definitely go for Cavani. He's very fit and a proven goalscorer. I've watched him play, I've played against him, he is like a proper goalscorer. He lives by scoring goals so I'd go for him," Van Persie told Sportbible in an interview.

The former Arsenal and United striker said Cavani's age shouldn't stop Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from going after him. He said the Red Devils are in no need of any more younger players and a proven finisher is what they lack. Despite the coming of Bruno Fernandes, it is advisable to get one more attacking midfielder as Paul Pogba is yet to make his intentions clear.

Robin Van Persie | AP

33-year-old Edinson Cavani is expected to make a switch to La Liga with Atletico Madrid next season as he has fallen out of favour at French leaders PSG. He spent most of the time on the bench this season due to competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Neymar.

Manager Solskjaer is slowly building a team from scratch, employing as many youngsters as possible. However, the lack of a clinical goal-scorer in the squad as Marcos Rashford is unavailable due to an injury and Anthony Martial remains inconsistent. 

United's league rivals Chelsea had shown interest in the former Napoli player as well. 

"He is a great player. I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goal-scoring record speaks for itself," Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard has said.

"I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see.

"The idea of bringing in experience is something I'm certainly not absolutely looking away from.

"Because sometimes the young players need a little bit of help, and if that's the case then that may help us."

