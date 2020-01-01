Home Sport Football

Is Mesut Ozil coach Mikel Arteta's chemical X to resolve Arsenal gloom?

By ANI

LEEDS: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is trying to structure his side around German midfielder Mesut Ozil.

"I'm not surprised. I know the ability, I know the player we have there. The structure has to help him for him to take everything that he has inside," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"That's what I'm hoping, that he can sustain that level every three or four days. He's putting in everything he has to try to do that," he added.

Praising the 31-year-old former Real Madrid star, Arteta said, "His numbers, physically, have improved so much, and he's willing. That's what I can tell you from every day what I see in training."

Ozil played in an advanced role against Chelsea, forming a front four alongside Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Reiss Nelson.

"On his own, he cannot do it. He needs the collective structure, organisation, and his team-mates. There are only one or two players in the world who can do something on their own," Arsenal manager said.

"He needs help and he needs the team to play in a certain way to facilitate his strengths more and more every time in the game. That's what we are trying to do," he added.

Arsenal are placed at the fourth spot with 24 points and will take on Manchester United on January 2. 

