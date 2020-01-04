Home Sport Football

Ibrahimovic vows to kick-start Milan as Conte's Inter seek rare win at Napoli

Juventus return to action after their Italian Super Cup defeat to Lazio against a Cagliari side that had been in impressive form before back-to-back losses.

Published: 04th January 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo |Twitter/@acmilan)

By PTI

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to kick-start struggling AC Milan's Serie A season as their local rivals Inter Milan recommence a title battle with Juventus this weekend after the end of the winter break.

Milan play host to Sampdoria on Monday, their first game since the humiliating 5-0 goal defeat to Atalanta last month which sparked Ibrahimovic's return.

"I'm ready and I really hope I can play," said the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic as he returned to Milan nine years after his departure for Paris Saint-Germain.

"Things need to be improved on the pitch and that's why I'm here. I know what I have to do, Zlatan is still here."

Seven-time European champions Milan are 11th in the table, 14 points off the Champions League places and just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

By contrast, Inter are challenging champions Juventus' hegemony at the top of Serie A, with both sides level on 42 points after 17 games.

Antonio Conte's Inter travels to Napoli, while Juve are at home against sixth-placed Cagliari, this season's surprise package who are well in the hunt for Champions League football.

Inter Milan have not won at Napoli's Stadio San Paolo since October 1997 but last season's runners-up are eighth this term, with Gennaro Gattuso replacing Carlo Ancelotti last month.

"Inter have been strong in previous years but they have improved even more under Conte," said Napoli defender Mario Rui.

"They will make us suffer, but we are ready."

Juventus return to action after their Italian Super Cup defeat to Lazio against a Cagliari side that had been in the impressive form before back-to-back losses.

Meanwhile, red-hot Lazio, six points behind in third with a game in hand, are looking increasingly dangerous.

Simone Inzaghi's side, who have not lost since their 1-0 defeat to Inter in late September, can push their league winning streak to nine games against relegation-threatened Brescia.

The Roman side have scored two goals or more in each of their last 11 league games since that Inter defeat, the first team to achieve that feat since the legendary 'Grande Torino' side back in 1948.

One point behind Lazio in fourth are capital city rivals Roma, who host Torino amid takeover talks with US billionaire Dan Friedkin.

Fiorentina and Genoa start the calendar year with new coaches.

Giuseppe Iachini's first game with 15th-placed Fiorentina will be at Bologna, a team they are unbeaten against in 10 games.

Bottom club Genoa have brought in reinforcements for Davide Nicola's first game against Sassuolo.

Italy goalkeeper Mattia Perin returns from Juventus along with Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami and Bologna striker Mattia Destro.

One to watch

As veteran Ibrahimovic prepares to start for AC Milan, fellow Swede Dejan Kulusevski, 19, returns to Parma on loan after signing a five-year deal with champions Juventus.

The promising teenager has had a breakthrough season since going on loan from Atalanta to Parma in June, scoring four goals and setting up another seven in 17 games.

He will be up against his parent club this weekend.

"I've heard great things about Kulusevski," said Ibrahimovic of the player who has more to Juve in a deal worth nearly 44 million euros ($49 million).

Key stats

23 - Years since Inter's last win at Napoli

17 - Ciro Immobile's goals for title-chasing Lazio

16 - Shot-shy AC Milan's goals so far this season as they await Ibrahimovic

11 - The points gap between Napoli and the Champions League places

8 - Lazio's league winning streak 2 - Fiorentina's points from their last seven games

Fixtures (all times GMT): ========================= Sunday Brescia v Lazio (1130), SPAL v Verona (1400), Genoa v Sassuolo (1700), AS Roma v Torino (1945) Monday Bologna v Fiorentina (1130), AC Milan v Sampdoria, Juventus v Cagliari, Atalanta v Parma (all 1400), Lecce v Udinese (1700), Napoli v Inter Milan (1945) (AFP)

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Serie A AC Milan Inter Milan Juventus Napoli
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp