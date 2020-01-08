Liverpool's Sadio Mane wins African Footballer of the Year award

By Associated Press

HURGHADA (Egypt): Sadio Mane was voted as African Footballer of the Year for the first time on Tuesday.

Senegal forward beat Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez to the continent’s biggest individual soccer prize at a ceremony in Egypt.

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, was voted as women’s player of the year.

Mane has finished as runner-up to Salah the last two years, and was third in 2016 behind winner Mahrez.

He is the second Senegalese player to win the men's award, after El Hadji-Diouf.