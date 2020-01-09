Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich sign hot goalkeeping prospect Alexander Nubel on free transfer

The Bavarian powerhouse said it had agreed to sign goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer from Schalke on July 1.

Schalke's German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel. (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: Bayern Munich has found its replacement for captain Manuel Neuer.

In a short statement, the club said: “Bayern and Nubel agreed this transfer in the past days. The 23-year-old goalkeeper’s contract with Schalke runs until June 30. Nubel arrives in Munich without a transfer fee and for five years."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had earlier refused to comment on the impending transfer of a player who is widely considered one of the best young goalkeepers in Germany.

Schalke had long been attempting to get Nubel to extend his contract and had even made the former Germany under-21 goalkeeper its team captain. He turned down the club’s offer to extend his contract in December.

Nubel is joining Bayern despite the likelihood of Germany goalkeeper Neuer, 33, who also joined the club from Schalke, extending his contract until 2023.

Kicker magazine reported that Nubel turned down interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Nubel, who joined Schalke as a youth from Paderborn, made 35 Bundesliga appearances for the club after displacing former captain Ralf Fahrmann. He is currently serving a four-game ban for a dangerous high challenge on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mijat Gacinovic on Dec. 15. 
 

