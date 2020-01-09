Home Sport Football

Manchester United to sign Ajax's Donny van de Beek?

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has so far scored 8 goals from 26 games this season for Ajax.

09th January 2020

Donny van de Beek

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek . (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have lost the race to sign striking prodigy Erling Braut Haaland. However, it seems like the Manchester United manager is not ready to give up. With the management completely behind him to get fresh legs to Old Trafford, the Norwegian is trying to get Donny van de Beek - another of Ajax's wonderkids who was instrumental in their Champions League run last season.

Manchester United, who are fifth in the Premier League table, are in desperate need of an attacking midfielder and Solskjaer feels Van de Beek is the apt player for the slot. The 22-year-old Netherlands international has so far scored 8 goals from 26 games this season for Ajax. When asked to comment on a possible move, Van de Beek's agent did not deny interest between United and the player, reported ESPN.

United had recently lost the first leg of the League Cup semifinal against bitter rivals City. Trailing 3-0 at home to their fierce local rivals in a cup semifinal, Manchester United’s players were jeered by their own supporters as they traipsed off at halftime. Pep Guardiola's team went on to win the match 3-1.

Ajax, though on the top of the table in the Dutch Eredivisie, is facing the threat of losing their precious young players to wealthier clubs in Europe following the Champions League exit in December. The team had progressed to tge semifinals of the tournament last season. 

Earlier, United was interested in signing RB Salzburg's young striker Haaland. However, Borussia Dortmund beat the Red Devils in the match, confirming a deal with the 19-year-old till 2024.

