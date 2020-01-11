Home Sport Football

Will do whatever is best for the club, says Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The coach also said that he is willing to stand up to the club's vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the transfer deals.

Published: 11th January 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will do whatever is best for the club, and will always have the bigger picture in mind.

He also said that he will continue with long-term plans for the team even if not addressing the short term problems gets him sacked. The side has been linked with several players in an attempt to fix a number of issues in the squad.

"It wouldn't always be the worst thing you can do to put a short-term fix in if it's good for the group here and now. But you wouldn't put yourself in a situation where you've done something that you regret in 18 months' time," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"I am not going to protect myself. I am going to do what is best for the club, what I think and we feel is right for the club and I will never put myself before the club. This is Man United and there is no 'I' in Manchester and for me there is no 'I' in this team and I could never ever do that, that's not me. I am working for Man United, not for me," he added.

The coach also said that he is willing to stand up to the club's vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the transfer deals.

"Of course we have got open discussions and of course we're open and honest and we talk. But I wouldn't say to you what I say to him, that's none of my concern really," Solskjaer said.

"We are building towards something and I'm almost getting bored myself talking about this, and the fans will definitely be bored listening to me talk about what we do have as a vision and a plan," he added.

Manchester United is currently at the sixth place in the Premier League standings with 31 points from 21 matches.

It will take on Norwich City later today.

